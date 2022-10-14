Javed Akhtar’s daughter and director Zoya Akhtar has proved her worth as a director with her movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and others. She is currently working on her next projects with all the starkids, The Archies, a Netflix series. However, did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan had a verbal war with Zoya a long time ago over DDLJ? Yes, shocking right? Scroll below to read more!

Kareena and Zoya share a warm bond, but there was a time when the two had fought over Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as shared by the latter on Koffee With Karan.

Zoya Akhtar had appeared on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan in 2014 with Rohit Shetty, and there she made some shocking revelations. As reported in Hindustan Times, talking about a bizarre incident that happened between her and Kareena Kapoor Khan, she shared that at a Shah Rukh Khan’s house party, Bebo had asked Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) director whether she liked DDLJ, to which she said that she did. Then, she further asked if she ‘want to run behind a train’? To that Zoya Akhtar had answered with a ‘no’, and Kareena asked whether DDLJ is her favourite film or not. Zoya had said even though she liked the movie a lot, it’s not her favourite film.

Then Kareena Kapoor Khan and Zoya Akhtar had gotten into an argument. Sharing the incident, she said on the episode Kareena had told her, “If you don’t think Dilwale (DDLJ) is the best film ever made then you won’t be a director.” Further adding to it, Zoya said that later Shah Rukh Khan had to intervene and calm them down.

Well, we all know that ZNMD creator Zoya Akhtar is quite a celebrated filmmaker in the Bollywood industry & so is Kareena Kapoor Khan in the acting department. What are your thoughts about the incident? Let us know in the comments!

