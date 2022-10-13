Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage last year in December took everyone by surprise. Even her fans were taken aback by the swiftness of it all. But in interviews throughout the year, the starlet has repeatedly talked about how lucky she got with her husband. However recently, in an interview for Phone Booth, Katrina said the two haven’t been able to spend much time together. Read on to know why.

Phone Booth is the latest movie starring the actress and she is currently busy promoting it along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. During an interview recently, Katrina was questioned about her marriage and if there have been changes in her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replying to Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif said, “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life. You’re now sharing your life with a person, and you are living together. It’s been really beautiful, really really wonderful. Of course, he has been away a lot on shoots, as have I.”

She further explained, “That’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there’s constant travel. You do get less time together. But he is just a very very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life.”

It looks like the two might struggle to spend time together soon since Katrina Kaif has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 with bhaijaan Salman Khan in the works.

Her husband Vicky Kaushal will be busy too as he has movies for filming or release like The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, and a couple of currently untitled projects with Anand Tiwari and Laxman Utekar.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married each other on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. They were joined by close friends and family. When asked about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal on Koffee With Karan, Katrina replied that it was “unexpected and out of the blue.” But she clarified that, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

What do you think about their relationship? Will it actually last? Let us know and stay tuned for more Katrina Kaif news.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Unnecessarily Trolled Over Being Mumma’s Boy Despite Neetu Kapoor Prompting Him To Hold Preggers Alia Bhatt: “Should’ve Just Married Your Mom Instead” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram