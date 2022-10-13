After managing a box office success under kitty with Akshay Kumar led Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif is all set to return to big screens with her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. The recently released trailer is receiving decent to positive response so far and is creating good hype ahead of its release in November. Promoting the same, Katrina opened up about watching Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with an interesting revelation. Keep reading to know more.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the biggest hits for Bollywood in the post-pandemic era. Interestingly, Katrina’s Phone Bhoot too shares a similar genre with BB 2 and that’s a horror comedy. Unlike the prequel, Kartik’s film was on a fictional side and was helmed by Anees Bazmee. As Katrina is promoting her upcoming horror comedy, she was asked if she likes watching horror movies.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif answered the question along with a revelation about Kartik Aaryan led horror comedy, which is quite amusing. She said, “Not much. I can’t see them. I couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Seriously I couldn’t. I had to like cover my eyes. When Tabu comes all that even though I know that there is humour inside of it even for me that was very very scary.”

Katrina Kaif further shared if she ever got scared while shooting Phone Bhoot. “No (not on) location. We didn’t have such locations. I am also a ghost in the film right? I am not going to be scared of myself. When I am coming to scare them like haha I am the ghost. In our film there are a lot more comedians, I think. It’s primarily comedy with whole lot of errors, an unintentional comedy in the way that I think the boys in the film don’t realise,” she quoted.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. It is scheduled to release on 4th November 2022.

