One of the India’ most talented filmmaker, writer, and producer Zoya Akhtar has time and again proved her prowess as a creative producer and creator, whose content is widely acclaimed and appreciated by the urban elite audiences. From serving Indian cinema with rich content-driven films showcasing an international appeal, Zoya Akhtar is undoubtedly the best creative minds we have in the country.

The filmmaker has now gotten recognized by one of the highly proclaimed series given by Edinburgh University Press – ReFocus: The International Directors Series. The university has created an insight into Akhtar’s work by examining her position within the popular film frame. The study aims to provide a contemporary study on the shift of the Hindi film industry, examining Zoya’s work, and learning her role in bringing in change into the popular, mainstream film industries.

Through Akhtar’s work, the series also explores larger trends in the Hindi film industry i.e. Bollywood. From her relatively small-scale feature debut Luck By Chance (2009) to her recent premieres of Gully Boy (2019) and Made in Heaven (2019) to local and global audiences via the Berlin Film Festival and Amazon Prime Streaming services, the press titles Zoya Akhtar becoming a prominent figure representing change in Bollywood. Starting from the changing form and distribution of mainstream films to gender politics, it highlights Akhtar’s unique position in the Indian cinema and exemplifies the contradictions and possibilities of the present moment in Bollywood.