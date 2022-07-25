'Masaan': Vicky Kaushal Expresses Gratitude For His Lead Debut Film
Vicky Kaushal Expresses Gratitude For His Lead Debut Film ‘Masaan'(Pic Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushals debut film as a lead, ‘Masaan’, has completed seven years in Hindi cinema and the actor has expressed gratitude towards it.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared some glimpses of the film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan.

“7 saal ho gaye! Dil se shukriya.#Masaan (It’s been 7 years. A heartfelt gratitude),” he wrote as the caption for the movie, which has achieved cult status since its release.

