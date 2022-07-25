Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushals debut film as a lead, ‘Masaan’, has completed seven years in Hindi cinema and the actor has expressed gratitude towards it.

Advertisement

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared some glimpses of the film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan.

Advertisement

“7 saal ho gaye! Dil se shukriya.#Masaan (It’s been 7 years. A heartfelt gratitude),” he wrote as the caption for the movie, which has achieved cult status since its release.