Post the shocking murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received death threats from the gang that claimed responsibility for the singer-politician’s death. Now, we hear the actor’s ex-girlfriend and her husband – Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal too have received threats to their lives.

As per a recent report, the couple who were recently in the Maldives to celebrate the Tiger 3 actress’ birthday have received threats to their lives from an unidentified person on social media. Read on to know all the details we have about it.

As revealed by news agency ANI, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have received threats to their lives from an unidentified person on social media. As of now, the Mumbai Police has been informed and a case has been registered against the person. However, it is still not known what the threats said.

The report further states that the case against the person threatening Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has been registered at Santacruz Police Station. In a tweet, the agency noted, “Case registered at Santacruz PS on complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife&threatening her:Mumbai Police”

In recent times, several actors have been receiving death threats. Salim Khan found a note threatening his and Salman Khan’s life during his morning walk at Bandra over a month ago. Owing to the same, Salman has reportedly recently applied for a weapon license too. Actress Swara Bhaskar too was threatened through a letter sent to her Versova residence and a case has been registered at a nearby police station against the unidentified person.

We are sure both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as well as their security teams will be on high alert now.

