Kartik Aaryan and his fame in Bollywood are growing at an exponential rate. Since his recent release Bhool Bhulaiya 2 hit the theatres and OTT, the actor has been showered with immense love by fans worldwide. The success of the film sparked a major uproar in B-town and helped the actor bag the term ‘Prince of Bollywood’

Fans are super eager to hear announcements on his upcoming films that are in his kitty. Recently Kartik was once again hitting the headlines after reports claimed that he will be collaborating with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala for his next big hit. While this has us all excited, the next question that arises in our minds is who would he be romancing in this upcoming film of his. The two names that are making quite some buzz are Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Yup, you read that right!

According to reports by ETimes, the makers of Kartik Aaryan’s next massive entertainer are planning to rope in either Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone as the female lead. However, it is to be noted that nothing has been confirmed yet.

Earlier, while wishing Kartik Aaryan his birthday, Deepika Padukone had expressed her wish to work with the actor on a fun film. Reacting to this the actor had sweetly said, “Aap bas dates taiyyar rakho, fun and film mai laa rha haun (keep your dates ready, I am coming with fun and films).” Reacting to this DP said that all her dates are his. Talking about Katrina, for the unversed, Kartik and Kat were about to work with each other for a film under the Red Chillies banner however, things didn’t work out. Well, well Kat does share an amazing rapport with Kabir Khan, so it would be very interesting to see who the makers would rope in as the female lead.

For now, Kartik is busy working on his upcoming film Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He also has Captain India and Freddy in his kitty.

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, who would you love to see share screen space with Kartik Aaryan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

