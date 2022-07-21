Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Following which, the actor is gearing up for his next film Shehzada, the official remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun in the lead.

For the unversed, the Telugu-language action drama film, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, was released in 2020. The film became a box office blockbuster and ended up as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films.

Last year, the makers announced the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and locked in Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon in the lead. Soon, some reports claimed that Allu Arjun will make a cameo appearance in Shehzada. However, the speculations soon fizzled out.

Now Kartik has addressed the rumours about the Pushpa star’s cameo appearence. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star said, “No, there’s no cameo as such. Ya, that’s about it. Allu Arjun’s father (Allu Aravind) is producing it.”

Shehzada is one of the much-awaited films. The film also marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on the big screen after 2019’s hit Luka Chuppi. While the film was slated to hit the theatres in November this year, the actor recently shared his first look with fans and revealed that the project has been pushed to next year.

Interestingly, Kartik’s film will be locking horns with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at the box office next year. Dharma Production’s film be starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also marks KJo’s return to direction after six years since the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

