Ever since the rumours of Kareena Kapoor Khan being pregnant with baby no 3, made headlines, the actress became the talk of the town. For past few weeks now, the actress is vacationing in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons- Taimur and Jeh. The Veere Di Wedding actress took social media by storm every time she posts a photo from her vacation. Amid all this, snippets of Kareena’s interviews have surfaced on the web and it has grabbed netizens’ attention for different.

Time and again Kareena revealed being warned against marrying Saif Ali Khan. Now once again the actress spoke about it and opened up about Taimur’s paps photos.

While speaking to Zoom Digital, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she was told that no one wants to work with a married woman. In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is heard saying, “I was told ‘don’t marry Saif. Your career is over. Nobody wants to work with married women.’ And my attitude was like, “That’s fine. If don’t want to work with me, don’t work with me. If I don’t get work, I’ll set at home and do something else.” But looks like, her attitude hasn’t gone down well with netizens as the actress is getting trolled for the same.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “actually she never needed to work because her family is rich”, while another said, “Old boring stories. She married when she was in 30s not 20s. Look at Alia at 29 married and expecting a child. Not like stars of 2000s or 90s when they reach 35 they think of marriage and motherhood.”

Well, not only on this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also received massive backlash as she opened up about liking son Taimur’s pap photos. She’s heard saying, “People say, “oh I look at Taimur’s pictures and it makes me very happy really. I find it little weird also. Because I don’t look at other’s people’s kids and it does’t make me happy.” Reacting to this a user wrote, “Can we have a dislike button too .. please,” another said, “This statement is not in good taste!!! She is brand ambassador of Unicef and this is what her attitude is about children.”

Check it out below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan awaits the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which is headlined by Aamir Khan and also stars Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and others in pivotal roles.

