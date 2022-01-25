Both Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and its official Hindi remake, Shehzada, are making the headlines from the last few days. Now, producer Manish Shah has come out making shocking claims against Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen in Ala…’s Hindi remake.

For the unversed, Goldmines Telefilms was one of the two distributors of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa‘s Hindi version. As the film turned out to be a huge success, Goldmines’ promoter Manish Shah decided to release Ala…’s Hindi dubbed version in theatres as he thought that Allu’s increased fan (in North India) following will lap it up in theatres.

As Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, its producer Allu Aravind thought the latter’s Hindi version releasing will cause a dent to the Hindi remake. Later, after mutual agreement between Aravind and Manish Shah, the theatrical release of Ala…’s was called off. However, now Shah is going full throttle against Kartik Aaryan.

While talking to India Today, Manish Shah said, “The makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of ₹40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him.”

“I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing ₹40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing ₹20 crores. I spent ₹2 crores only on dubbing. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Aravind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don’t know him,” Shah added.

