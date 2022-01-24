Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan doesn’t shy away from flaunting her personal life on social media. After going through a rough patch in her personal life, Ira has once again found the love of her life and is enjoying every bit of it. Earlier, Ira made headlines when she opened up about suffering from depression and had revealed the same in a series of Instagram videos. As Ira is currently enjoying the happiest phase of her life, she makes sure to give glimpses of the same to her fans too. From the past few weeks, Ira has started a new ‘Saree Sunday’ trend, where she picks a saree from someone else’s closet and shares a photo of her wearing it.

Following the trend, Ira Khan shared a couple of photos wearing a stunning off-white saree. This time, she borrowed the saree from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare’s mother Pritam Shikhare. The star kid chose to pair the off-white khadi saree with a red bralett and statement earrings. She tied her hair in a high bun. Soon after she dropped the photos, fans were quick to write some khatte-meethe comments. Apart from her flaunting her curves, Ira also shared a cosy photo with her boyfriend Nupur and another one with his mother.

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “Bad choice. But dil aaya gadhe par toh farishtey kis kaam ke.” Another said, “Isse acche hum hai yaar. Sharam karoo. Auto wala pasand aya. Bilkul, langur k hath me angur. Not only these, a few also couldn’t help but shower praises on the star kid. Read on below:

It was just last Sunday when Ira had posted yet another photo of her stunning self wearing a cotton saree. In her caption, Ira had revealed that it was her mother’s saree. Pairing the saree with a black bralette, Ira Khan had written in the caption box, “Saree Sunday! I love sarees. So I’ve decided I’m going to wear a saree every Sunday. For a few hours. I don’t own that many so I’m going to raid various people’s closets that way I don’t even need place in my closet for them. This is mom’s. From Calcutta. We think. Yes, I wore boots with my saree.”

