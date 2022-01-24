Akshay Kumar is one of the bankable stars in Indian cinema. He enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but also overseas. Often his fans would kill to get a glimpse of their favourite star, but a fan from Haryana took a bit too far and got arrested. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, a 20-year-old college dropout allegedly tried to trespass into the Bollywood superstar’s bungalow. The man claimed himself to be Sooryavanshi star’s big fan hails from Datauli in Sonipat, Haryana.

Advertisement

As per News Agency PTI report, the fan was identified as Ankit Goswami found Akshay Kumar’s address through a Google search. He initially tried to enter the main gate of the bungalow but the security guard denied his entry. It was then the fan scaled the wall of the actor’s building and sat on a tree for nearly two hours before trying to sneak into the house. However, at that time, the actor wasn’t at home.

The report also quoted a police officer as saying, “He climbed the wall at 1.30 am and entered. He was spotted by the guards, who got a hold of him and alerted the police.” Following which Juhu police arrested the fan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya said that Akshay Kumar’s fan Ankit Goswami was then taken for inquiry. During the interrogation, he revealed his intent behind scaling the wall of the actor‘s residence. The police said, “We interrogated him and he told us he is a fan of the actor. He also said that he wants to work in Bollywood.” However, he did not have any malicious intent in entering into Khiladi Kumar’s bungalow, added the police.

Juhu senior inspector Pandrinath Wavhal then said, “Ankit said he used the internet to get Akshay’s address. Despite his father’s objections, he left home on Sunday with Rs 5,000 and caught a train to Mumbai. He reached Bandra Terminus on Monday.”

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Replacing Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan For Narendra Modi’s Mission ‘Paani Kal Shakti’, One Says “Ab Ghodo Ki Race Mein…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube