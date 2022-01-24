Aamir Khan is known as a Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood for a reason; since he joined the industry the actor has always chosen a perfect script that he knows will work. The Dangal star speaks his heart out while talking about a particular film as he justifies his stance if he criticises the movie. Similarly, in the 90s, the actor spoke about his views on the 1993 film Aankhen and claimed it was too vulgar.

The comedy-drama was directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee. The movie featured Govinda and Chunky Pandey. It was a blockbuster the highest-grossing film of 1993. Later the film was remade into Telugu as Pokiri Raja in 1995, starring Venkatesh and Ali.

During an interview with a Vancouver based media portal, Aamir Khan talked about Aankhen and why he disliked the film, he told, “David Dhawan jo film ke director hain, he’s a close friend of mine, and film mujhe personally pasand nahi ayi. Shayad David ko ye baat malum bhi hogi, aur kyun itni badi hit hui ye main bhi nahi jaanta. Meri ye feeling thi ki, the film was too crude, for me it was vulgar, some of the scenes, toh isliye mujhe pasand nahi ayi. But maybe the audiences liked it, I don’t know.”

The interviewer says, “Ho sakta hai numerogically and astrogically unka waqt sahi hoga,” to this, Aamir Khan responds, “Use alawa ek cheez hoti hai audience ki psyche. Aksar kya hota jaise aap dekhein India mein, there was lot of troubled times that time, riots hue the, Bombay mein bomb blast hue the toh mahaul bohot hi tension ka ho gaya tha. Usme ek aisi utt pataang type ki film ayi toh audience totally freaked out.”

“Ye mera theory hai, ho sakta hai main totally galat hun, lekin kabhi kabhi aisa bhi hota hai ke koi bi country ka ek daur chal raha hota hai. Bhale hi who ek khush haal daur ho usme ek gambhir film bhi chal sakti hai. A lot depends on audiences psyche toh uss waqt auidnce ke dimag mein kya ho raha hai, toh aksar usme bhi kayi filmein chal jaati hai.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on April 14, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

