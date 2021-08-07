Advertisement

Aasif Sheikh is enjoying unprecedented fame and saw a revival of his career with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. However, even before TV shows, the actor was popular due to his negative portrayals in blockbusters like Koyla. But post that, the actor witnessed a downfall.

Recently, Aasif revealed how Salman Khan came to his rescue by offering a couple of films. The Dabangg actor helped him survive in a rough phase of his life. He even opened up about some choices which disappointed him as he didn’t get the deserved worth. On that list, films of David Dhawan are at the top.

While speaking to Times Of India, Aasif Sheikh said, “I did a few comic films of David Dhawan but I didn’t get the mileage and footage as expected.” As soon as the statement went viral, several reactions came in from Aasif fans as well as Bollywood buffs. Now, none other than KRK has jumped into the matter and is trying to add fuel to the fire.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “Actor Asif Shaikh (Aasif Shaikh) said that director David Dhawan destroyed his career. That was his biggest mistake in his career that he trusted and worked with David Dhawan. I know many other people also, who say same thing about David Dhawan. He is the most cunning person in Bollywood.”

Now, that’s really too harsh a statement! Let’s see if David Dhawan or any of his Bollywood friends reacts on the matter.

Meanwhile, in the last few days, KRK has been hitting hard on the people of the entertainment industry over Raj Kundra‘s arrest. He even called Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji a soft p*rn making machinery.

