Yo Yo Honey Singh sent shockwaves across the country when wife Shalini Talwar accused him of domestic violence. Just not that, she even claimed that the singer was indulged in infidelity. She had filed a case and demanded compensation of a huge sum. The Lungi Dance singer is finally breaking his silence on the matter.

A lot has been said in the past few days. Shalini Talwar had even leveled allegations against Honey’s father. She claimed that her father-in-law came drunk in her room and began grazing her chest with his hands. Several other charges were made on the family.

Now, Yo Yo Honey Singh has finally issued a statement on the case. The singer took to Instagram and began, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against we and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh continued, “I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.”

Honey Singh concluded by asking fans and the media to not draw any conclusion about his family. “The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I’m grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire we to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh,” he concluded.

