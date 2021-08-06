Advertisement

For Lara Dutta, essaying the role of Mrs Indira Gandhi in ‘Bell Bottom’ touched a personal chord. Her father, Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, who was with the Indian Air Force, flew the late prime minister whenever she would travel across the country on her official trips.

When Lara needed help with playing her character, she would turn to her father. “I had a personal reference point,” she said. “He gave me so many inputs on the way she would interact with people, her demeanour, that really helped me.”

But playing the late prime minister wasn’t easy. It took Dutta three hours to get transformed by star make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad each time she would shoot for a scene in character as Indira Gandhi and another hour to get out of it and becoming Lara Dutta again.