After great anticipation and excitement, Kartik Aaryan has returned to shoot after a hiatus of 5 months, as he begins the filming of Freddy. Announcing the same on his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a clapboard image from the set with a heartfelt note for the film.

Against the backdrop of the film set, Kartik shared an image hiding the face with the clapboard while sitting on a table showcasing a bouquet of roses. Expressing his thoughts about the film, Kartik said, “A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began.

Finally, he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy 🖤”.