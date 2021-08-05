Advertisement

Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar recently accused him of physical, verbal, and mental abuse. She even filed a case of domestic violence against him under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’ in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court.

Following her case, the court has issued notice to the singer and given him time until August 28 to file his response. The court also directed Honey not to alienate or create any third-party rights in their jointly owned property in Noida or dispose of his wife’s jewellery and other articles.

As per the PTI report, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar accused him of getting addicted to alcohol, and anabolic drugs. Not just that, she also mentioned in her plea that her husband beat her many times in the last few years and she is constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm.

Shalini in her plea (filed through advocates Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey, and G G Kashyap) stated, “Due to mental harassment and cruelty imposed upon her over a period of time, she also suffered from symptoms of depression and sought medical help,” she stated in the plea.”

Shalini Talwar also levelled allegations against her husband Yo Yo Honey Singh of infidelity. She said that he frequently had casual sex with multiple women, did not wear his wedding ring, and mercilessly beat her for releasing their marriage pictures online.

Furthermore, Shalini also accused her father-in-law of harassment. She said that her father-in-law walked into her room in inebriated condition while she was changing her clothes and grazed his hands over her chest. Reportedly, she has now demanded a compensation of Rs 20 crores for perpetrating domestic violence on her.

Shalini Talwar also asked the court to direct Yo Yo Honey Singh to pay her Rs 5 lakh per month for fully furnished accommodation in Delhi so as to enable her to live by herself and not remain dependent on her widowed mother.

