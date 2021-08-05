Advertisement

Raj Kundra has been embroiled in a legal case ever since his name surfaced during the investigation. The businessman is accused of the creation and publication of p*rn content. Several pieces of evidence have been found to back the same. While he’s currently in judicial custody, all eyes have been on Shilpa Shetty and his family. And this is exactly what Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli finds unfair. Read on for details!

Ever since Raj has been arrested, one constant question has been whether Shilpa was aware of what her husband was up to. Just not that, Gehana Vasisth also claimed that they had plans to include Shamita Shetty in one of the apps. She was planned to host a Bollywood show.

Himansh Kohli has opened up on the entire matter and landed support for Shilpa Shetty. The Yaariyan actor told Pinkvilla, “The industry is a safe and open space for everyone. We have not only accepted but celebrated actors like Sunny Leone. I don’t really know the real picture behind this case, but it’s dreadful that Shilpa Shetty, who is so renowned, loved and respected, is being dragged into all this. I just hope the mess gets sorted for their family soon.”

Himansh Kohli even shared that p*rn content should be continued to be banned. Opening up on bold content on web series, he added, “I would not call them bold scenes in the first place. I think it’s an expression of true reality, which is nothing less than an art piece. But, yes sometimes they are put up as the cover image of videos or shown in trailers/teasers which is a sick way of making your content stand out from others.”

Do you agree with Himansh Kohli’s take on Shilpa Shetty in the Raj Kundra case? Share with us in the comment section below.

