It is no surprise that Urvashi Rautela never fails to impress her fans through her pictures and videos. The B-town actress is highly active on her social media handles and her photos set the internet on fire. The actress has paved the way in the industry through her acting skills, dedication, dance moves, and her unmissable outfits. Urvashi Rautela can look sizzling hot in any clothing.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share the photo of her dolled up in a beige body con dress which embodies silver beads. Along with that, the actress is wearing a seashell-shaped bracelet with white earrings, completing the look with pink lipstick.

The actress has captioned the picture as, “Baby, what you wanna do? Shoot your shot ’cause I’m bulletproof.”

Urvashi Rautela’s hourglass body looks perfect as the actress is flaunting tranquillity and style at the same time with her beige body con dress.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song “Doob Gaye” opposite Guru Randhawa and “Versace Baby” opposite Mohamed Ramadan. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

