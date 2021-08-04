Advertisement

Filmmaker R. Balki is one of the most critically acclaimed directors in India. The filmmaker, who has helmed films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, is now all set to come up with a psychological thriller! The latest addition to the cast seems to be Sunny Deol. Scroll down to know more.

Recently, several reports revealed that Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has bagged in the renowned filmmaker’s psychological thriller. As he is headlining the project, Scam 1992 star Shreya Dhanwanthary has been roped in for a pivotal role.

Now the latest report from mid-day revealed that Sunny Deol has been roped in for an important role in the psychological thriller. Interestingly, Deol’s character is a far cry from what he is best known for: his dhai kilo ka haath. Not many details are revealed yet as filmmaker R. Balki likes to keep things under wraps.

Reportedly, the psychological thriller went on the floor recently. The first few scenes were shot late at night around Colaba.

The actor-turned-politician’s last Bollywood outing was helming his son Karan Deol’s launchpad, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was released in 2019.

Previously, Pinkvilla reported that Sunny Deol will be making a comeback in Gadar 2. The report stated, “Gadar is a timeless love story that created history at the box office. Twenty years later, Anil Sharma is now planning a sequel to Gadar with Sunny Deol and his son, Utkarsh Sharma. The filmmaker has cracked the one-line idea for the sequel, about Tara Singh returning to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet Singh, back.”

Anil Sharma will be completing Apne 2 first before getting into Gadar 2. Source informs the publication, “It’s currently being fine-tuned and the idea is to take it on floors around September. They are planning to shoot the film in Punjab and London. Much like the first part, this one too is set against the backdrop of boxing.”

The filmmaker’s son Utkarsh will also be seen in the film Gadar 2.

