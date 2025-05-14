In the early stages of his career, Dulquer Salmaan was primarily recognized as the son of the legendary actor Mammootty. However, over time, he successfully built his identity, establishing a strong fan base and becoming a prominent figure in Mollywood, with considerable recognition and brand value beyond the Malayalam industry.

Unlike his father, Dulquer does not release many films within a year. Since 2023, he has made only four appearances across both the big screen and small screen in two languages, which include one cameo, two lead roles in films, and one web series. In contrast, during the same period, Mammootty appeared in nine films across different languages and also starred in a web series.

Interestingly, in the early phase of his career, Dulquer Salmaan’s approach was similar to his father’s, with multiple film releases in a short span. In this listicle, we will look at his five early works.

1. Second Show (2012)

Available On: YouTube

Let’s start the list with his first film, Second Show from 2012. The film was a unique blend of gangster action, drama, and comedy. It showcases how a local thug becomes the head of a drug-smuggling syndicate and his rivalry with his former boss. Dulquer Salmaan displayed his future potential in this film, which is slowly achieving cult status.

2. Ustad Hotel (2012)

Available On: Jio Hotstar

This is a comedy-drama with elements of romance. Dulquer Salmaan portrays the role of Faizal, the only male among his siblings. He is the youngest, and his mother died soon after he was born, so his four elder sisters looked after him. As the only son, his father has high hopes for his future, but those hopes do not involve him becoming a chef. However, Faizal wants to be a chef, so he runs away from his father and takes refuge in his estranged grandfather’s small restaurant, working there and learning about life. The film significantly influenced pop culture when it was released, and the song Appangalembadum became a super hit.

3. ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013)

Available On: Jio Hotstar

The film opens with Dulquer Salmaan’s character living in the US alongside his family. He is depicted as a carefree man-child, living off his parents and drifting through life without purpose. His reckless behavior eventually lands him in trouble with a local gang. Frustrated, his father decides to teach him and his friend a lesson by sending them to Kerala. There, they are stripped of their comforts, given a minimal allowance, and told they can only access more funds if they attend college regularly. Instead of focusing on their studies, the duo schemes to make quick money, driven by a single goal: to return to their cushy life in the US.

4. Kali (2016)

Available On: Jio Hotstar and Prime Video

Kali stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Dulquer plays a man struggling with severe anger management issues, while Sai Pallavi portrays his wife, who married him against her family’s wishes. She hopes he will learn to control his temper, but his outbursts continue to strain their relationship. As their marriage teeters on the brink of collapse, they embark on a road trip. A near-accident and the events that follow force Dulquer to confront his inner demons, raising the question of whether these experiences will finally bring about a change in him.

5. Kammatti Paadam (2016)

Available On: Jio Hotstar

This isn’t just a Dulquer Salmaan film. It’s a layered social commentary that explores the struggles of the poor, who find themselves displaced during periods of economic growth and, in desperation, end up exploiting their communities in search of a way out. The story begins with Dulquer Salmaan, now living in Mumbai, receiving a call from an estranged friend in Kerala. Sensing trouble, he returns home to uncover the mystery behind his friend’s sudden disappearance. The narrative unfolds through a series of flashbacks, revealing the harsh realities of the past. An emotional and thought-provoking film, it was met with widespread critical acclaim.

