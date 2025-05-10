The year 2024 was a good one for Mammootty. Of the two films he released that year, the first was Bramayugam. It was both a critical and commercial success. His next movie, Turbo, also performed well at the box office. But things took a turn in 2025. Mammootty faced failure with Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse and Bazooka. Now, Bazooka is set to make its digital premiere after its theatrical release on April 10, 2025. Read on to know more about its expected OTT release update.

Bazooka Plot

A series of robberies takes place, and before each one, the police receive a riddle, delivered through various modes of communication such as text messages, letters, or other means. The initial robberies don’t involve items of high monetary value, but the stolen goods carry significant symbolic or emotional worth. The police officers must uncover the thief’s endgame: why are they putting so much effort into stealing items that seemingly have little financial value? Is it just a way to taunt the police? And how is Mammootty’s character, who is introduced as an accountant, connected to these robberies?

Bazooka Cast and Crew

The film stars Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Divya Pillai, Babu Antony, Hakkim Shah, Sidharth Bharathan, Bhama Arun, Sunny Wayne, and Joemon Jyothir. It is written and directed by Deeno Dennis, with music composed by Midhun Mukundan and Saeed Abbas. Cinematography is handled by Roby Varghese Raj and Nimish Ravi, while production design is crafted by Anees Nadodi and Shiji Pattanam. Editing is done by Praveen Prabhakar and Nishadh Yusuf. The film is produced under the banners of Jumping Tomato Studios, Saregama India, Theatre of Dreams, and Yoodle Films. Produced by Jinu Abraham, Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, and Dolwin Kuriakose.

Bazooka Expected OTT Release Date and Platform

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for the film yet. However, as per reports (via Filmibeat), it might premiere on either May 26 or June 5. These dates have been circulating across various sources, with most agreeing that the film will likely stream on ZEE5.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Hunt OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Shaji Kailas’ Horror Thriller Starring Bhavana?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News