While Shaji Kailas did briefly explore the genre with Dhrona 2010, that film wasn’t a full-fledged horror, it was a genre mashup blending action, comedy, and family drama with horror elements. However, with Hunt, Kailas seems to have embraced horror more directly. Whether this shift paid off is up to the viewers, but the film didn’t receive much praise from critics during its theatrical release. Now, as it makes its way to OTT, it remains to be seen if the film’s fortunes will change.

Shaji Kailas’ Hunt Plot:

At the heart of this story is a young woman pursuing her post graduation in forensic medicine. Her routine is shattered when a woman’s corpse, encased in concrete and dumped in a river, comes to light. Soon after, she begins to sense an eerie presence, possibly otherworldly.

Haunted by unanswered questions. who the victim was, why she was murdered, and who is behind it all, she is compelled to dig deeper. Her pursuit of the truth leads her into unsettling and mysterious territory.

Shaji Kailas’ Hunt OTT Release Date & Platform:

Exactly nine months after its theatrical debut on August 23, 2024, the film is finally set to premiere on OTT on May 23, 2025, courtesy of Manorama Max. As is often the case, it will also be available on Prime Video a few weeks later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manoramaMAX (@manoramamax)

Shaji Kailas’ Hunt Cast & Crew:

Directed by Shaji Kailas and penned by Nikhil Anand and Vijayakumar, this film features a stellar cast including Bhavana, Dain Davis, Ajmal Ameer, Biju Pappan, Renji Panicker, Nandhu, Divya M. Nair, Anu Mohan, Chandhunadh, Aditi Ravi, and Rahul Madhav.

Kailas Menon brings the soundtrack to life, while Jackson Johnson handles the cinematography. with Boban in the art direction. Edited by Akhil A.R. and Ajas Pukkadan, the film is produced by K. Radhakrishnan under the Jayalakshmi Films banner.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bravo Unveils Exciting New Lineup Including Two Real Housewives Shows – Here’s All We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News