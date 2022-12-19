Following the success of ‘Kaduva’, Malayalam cinema star Prithviraj Sukumaran and ace director Shaji Kailas have paired up once more for their upcoming action thriller ‘Kaapa’.

The new project is riding high on audience expectations after the triumph of ‘Kaduva’ at the box office. ‘Kaduva’, an action comedy, was the first film collaboration of the actor-director duo and garnered praise all over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Kaapa’, on the other hand, is set in the seedy underbelly of Thiruvananthapuram, where rival criminals engage in ruthless gang fights. The screenplay has been written by G.R. Indugopan.

In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘Kaapa’ also stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Indrans and Anna Ben in key roles.

The much-anticipated film is receiving much praise for its racy trailer. Prithviraj Sukumaran is portrayed as having a distinctive, dynamic persona in the trailer, which tells the tale of ‘Law Above Justice’.

The movie is scheduled for release on December 22, just in time for Christmas.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play a negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Zafar said: “I am really looking forward to work with the supremely talented Prithviraj . It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer.”

The makers of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” announced the news on Wednesday.

Must Read: Samantha’s Net Worth: From Owning 1 Crore Worth Posh Penthouse To Earning 3-5 Crores Per Film, The Yashodha Actress Lives In A Lap Of Luxury!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News