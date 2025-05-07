Naga Chaitanya is all set to win over the pan-Indian audience with his upcoming film, tentatively titled NC24, while riding high on the success of Thandel. The forthcoming movie is touted as a culturally rich fantasy epic with breathtaking action and significant visual effects.

NC24 is directed by Karthik Dandu and backed by producer BVSN Prasad. The movie is reported to explore a world where ancient prophecies and royal lineages intersect with the present day. The story revolves around a treasure hunter, an archaeologist, and a history student as they confront “forces of destiny and evil” in a race against an impending apocalypse.

The film is said to draw inspiration from various historical and mythological contexts, including references to the dark ages and the Kalyuga. The makers are confident that NC24’s blend of mythology, fantasy, and action will resonate with viewers across India and beyond, making it a true pan-India phenomenon.

The announcement of the movie’s opening shooting schedule was released on 26th April via social media, with a caption that reads. “After years of crafting, months of planning, and endless hours of rehearsing #NC24 The Excavation Begins. Brace yourselves for the grand spectacle of a never-before-seen mythical thriller.” It was also reported that Naga Chaitanya has already started shooting for the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NC24 (@nc24chronicles)

More recently, the actor expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “I believe #NC24 has the potential to connect with a very wide audience. The story is universal in its themes of good versus evil and the fight against destiny, and the visual scale of the film is something I’m incredibly excited for audiences to experience.”

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Asthram OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where To Stream Shaam’s Crime Thriller Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News