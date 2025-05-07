The Tamil crime thriller, ‘Asthram,’ starring Shaam and Niranjani in the lead roles, was released in theatres on 21st March 2025. For those who could not catch the film in cinemas, there is nothing to worry about because we have an update about the Asthram OTT release date and streaming platform. Read on to know when and where Asthram will be released on an OTT platform.

Asthram OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

According to the latest update, Asthram is all set to make its digital premiere on the Aha Tamil streaming platform. The movie will start streaming on Aha Tamil from 9th May 2025 onwards. The release update was revealed by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the streaming service Aha Tamil. The X post read, “Action-treat on the way friends. #Asthram premieres from May9th on namma @ahatamil.”

Asthram Plot & Cast

The basic plot of the Tamil crime thriller movie Asthram follows the story of Inspector Akilan (played by Shaam), who begins to investigate a series of perplexing and seemingly random suicides. The determined cop teams up with a rookie police officer and observes that the common link connecting all the victims is that they all mysteriously stabbed themselves. As the investigation proceeds, the cop finds out that it is all connected to a book titled ‘Chess – The Secret’, which might be the key to solving the mystery and nabbing the culprit. The film was directed by Aravind Rajagopal (his directorial debut) and features Niranjani, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Jeeva Ravi in interesting roles.

Tamil Cinema’s Tryst With Crime Thrillers

The Tamil film industry has consistently churned out gripping thrillers in the past. The list includes Raatchasan, Thadam, Vikram Vedha, Viduthalai Part 1 & Part 2, and Maharaja, to name a few. Although Asthram received mixed feedback from critics, you can still give it a try in case you are fond of watching crime thriller movies. Otherwise, you can watch the above-mentioned films if you still haven’t.

Asthram Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Asthram here to get a better idea of the film’s plot if you are planning to watch it on OTT.

