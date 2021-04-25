In 2013, a Tamil crime thriller titled 6 released, and we were left mind blown with its content as well as the acting talent of Shamshuddin Ibrahim. Shaam, as he fondly known in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, portrayed six different looks in this V. Z. Durai directorial that turned out to be much appreciated. Today, we are going to talk about the work he put into acing these looks.

In 6, Shaam plays a software engineer who travels to six different states in India while sporting different looks in each as he searched for his kidnapped son. But did you know the actor went without sleep for days together to ace one of the six looks?

Many actors under preps of different kinds to get into the characters needed for a film. But Shaam took it to a whole other level with this film. As per 2012 reports, one of the six looks in the film was nothing short of spine-chilling and featured Shaam with swelling below his eyes. So how did he get that look? Well, the Race Gurram actor spent more than a dozen sleepless nights to attain those bags. The look was so drastic that he was unrecognizable.

Shaam initially decided to lose weight and grow his hair and beard to attain his character’s look in 6. The actor shed 17 kgs and went from 89 kgs to 72 kgs but what was more shocking is him going almost without a wink for almost a dozen nights as the director said he needed to do something different for it to leave an impact

Shaam spent 12 days without proper sleep and food and stunned everyone when he returned to sets as he was almost unrecognizable. Appreciating the efforts put in, Durai immediately shot the required scenes and requested the actor to get back home and take good rest.

Talking about his transformation, Shaam was quoted in a throwback Time Of India report saying, “By god’s grace, I got my original look back within a week. Rajini sir and Kamal sir have been my inspiration to take such risks for the character. I was shocked when I saw Rajini sir’s risky efforts for the Robot character in Enthiran. Kamal sir surprised me with films like Dasavatharam. For 6, I am following the footsteps of Rajini and Kamal as this is the most important film in my career.”

Check out the look here:

Were you shocked to see his transformation? Let us know in the comments.

