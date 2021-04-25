Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has proved to be a turning point in life for its actors. It gave Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour much deserved fame, while open doors of opportunities to other actors. One such is Shubhangi Atre, who is full demand in the TV world. To be more specific, she has received offers for Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 15.

For those who don’t know, Shubhangi plays the character of Angoori in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She successfully replaced Shilpa Shinde and now, is more known by her on-screen name rather than a real name. In a recent interview, she spoke in more detail about receiving reality shows’ offers.

While talking to ETimes TV, Shubhangi Atre shared receiving calls for Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 15. She said, “I was offered ‘Nach Baliye’ again this year like last year. They wanted me to participate with my husband Peeyush Poorey and we had started practicing also but we got COVID. Now I am not sure if the show is happening this year. In fact, I got a call for ‘Bigg Boss’ too. Though it’s a good show, I am not sure about it. I am very non-controversial but the show’s format can be abusive sometimes. My daughter is 15, I don’t want to set a wrong example for her.”

Shubhangi Atre even expressed that she is hopeful that the shoot for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain starts after 1st May, as the Maharashtra government has imposed a ban on the shoot till 1st May.

Meanwhile, recently the actress was tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, she has fully recovered now.

