Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on Indian television today. But owning to the second wave of the pandemic hitting the nation, the shooting schedule of the show has come to a stop. Now, senior actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays Natukaka in TMKOC, spoke about how these trying times have taken a toll on him.

The actor in a recent chat revealed that he’s been home for almost a month now as he last shot for the comedy show in March. Read on to know all he had to say about it here.

In a conversation reported by Times Of India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak AKA Natukaka said, “It has been over a month since I am at home. There is no clarity as to when my track will start as the shooting has halted for now. The makers haven’t taken any decision to shift base, too. I had shot for an episode in March and after that I am at home. I am sure the makers will start my track soon and show how Natukaka returns to Mumbai from the village.”

Talking about how he, a senior actor, is coping in these trying times, Ghanshyam Nayak said, “It is very tough. I have been at home and my family also insists that I don’t step out at all. But, I am dying to work and get back on the sets. How long will I live like this in isolation and away from my work? It is tough for senior actors because of the virus. I do understand the safety protocols for senior actors, but my mind and body needs to get up and work.”

When asked if the shoot location of TMKOC is likely to shift to another city or something, the senior actor said, “That depends on the makers. As of now, I am not aware if the set will relocate or not. I am hoping that I will start shooting for Taark at Film City soon.”

For all you Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, recently SAB shared a promo of the show where producer Asit Kumarr Modi calls Jethalal and tells him about the good news. Since then, fans have been speculating that this ‘khush khabri’ could very well mean the return of Disha Vakani’s Dayaben to the show.

