Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining us with lighthearted comedy for over a decade now. During this time – spanning almost 13 years – the show’s characters have made themselves a special place in our hearts. Be it Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal, Disha Vakani’s Daya, Munmun Dutta’s Babita or any other; we love them all. But can you imagine these much-loved stars as any other character?

Advertisement

Well, it seems like someone does, as we have come across a video of Disha, aka Dayaben, as a character from the DCEU. Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down and check out for your self how amazing she looks like the Joker’s girlfriend, Harley Quinn.

For some time now, a video has been making its rounds on social media that feature Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani as Harley Quinn. From her makeup to her outfit and even her mannerism, the actress has aced the role to the T. But is it true that she has turned Harley? Well, check out the video and let us know.

Well, let us tell you the truth – Disha Vakani did not turn into Harley Quinn per se. This video was a fan-made masterpiece that was created with the help of a Face app. It sees the face of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben swapped with that of Margot Robbie’s character from Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Even though we know it’s a fan creation, it’s refreshing to see Dayaben let go of her Gujarati mannerism and look and act like the girlfriend of the Clown-Prince Of Crime. Wouldn’t you love to see Disha as Harley in real life after watching this video? We would.

In other news, fans are eagerly awaiting her return to TMKOC.

Recently, Disha Vakani visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and fans were excited. But before you think it’s because she’s returning as Dayaben, let us tell you it was for another reason altogether. A source close to the production had told Koimoi a couple of days ago that the visit was a social one as she hadn’t met the cast of the show for a long time. That insider has added, “Everyone was elated to see her and it was a light yet happy environment on sets.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: From Scam 1992’s Harshad Mehta To Paatal Lok’s Hathi Ram, 4 ‘Flawed’ Star Characters That Made Us Laugh Only To Pinch With Reality

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube