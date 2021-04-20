Keeping in mind the current situation in the country, we are all looking forward to a silver lining. And we can all contribute a little to the crisis by not stepping out of our houses and can watch our favourites shows with our families. Also, did we tell you, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi has good news for all the fans and netizens can’t help but think of Disha Vakani’s Dayaben is making a comeback to the show?

Sony SAB shared a promo of the same where Asit calls Jethalal who is sitting with all the men of Gokuldhaam society and tells him about the good news.

Although Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi didn’t reveal what the good news is but he can be heard saying, “Arey Jethalal, kaise ho bhayi?” to which Dilip Joshi replies, “Ekdum jalsa bapu.” Asit continues and say, “Aap sabko ek bahut badi khushkhabri deni hai…lekin ye khushkhabri abhi to nahin bataunga, ye khushkhabri kal bataunga!”

And all the men start discussing what is this ‘khushkhabri’ going to be.

As soon as the channel shared the promo, it went viral and netizens were quick to notice and react to it. A user commented, “Daya bhabhi is coming back!!! 😍❤️”.

Another user commented, “Ky daya bhabhi vapas aane vali hai ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Well, what do y’all think? Do you think Disha Vakani’s Dayaben is coming back to the show?

A few netizens also guessed if it’s about Popatlal’s wedding update and a user commented, “Tauba tauba aaj pura mood kharab kr diya … Bhai krwa do yrr popat ki shaadi aaj usko dekh ke rone jysa lag rha tha …. Ik real life me uski shadi ho chuki hai but plzzz yrr reellife me bhi uski shaadi krwa do …. Bhaaai jo jo meri baat se agree krta hai toh bhai like maaro comment ko taaki ye log notice kre ki what we audience wants…. 🙌❤️😢😢”

Another user commented, “Popatlal ki shaadi”.

Take a look at the video here:

What do y’all think? Is Disha Vakani’s Dayaben making a comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Tell your thoughts in the comments section below.

