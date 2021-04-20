Actor Nakuul Mehta and singer Jankee Parekh become a family of three in February 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, Sufi, just two months back, but sadly, the infant was recently diagnosed with bilateral inguinal hernia.

Sharing details regarding the infant’s surgery, the prep for it and more, the singer shared a heartfelt note on social media.

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh took to Instagram and shared a picture hugging Sufi. Her post read, “3 weeks ago, our little ‘Sufi’ was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia & the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. Inspite of it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo a surgery under general anesthesia broke my heart.”

Jankee Parekh’s post further mentioned how she prepared her and Nakuul Mehta’s son for the surgery. She wrote, “The day I found out, tears wouldn’t stop. My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure.” The singer added that as he would be administered anaesthesia, the two-month-old child had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery. She said that till the surgery, she would wake him at 3 am, feed him & then make sure he sleeps for at least 4.5 hours.

Her post continued reading, “My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery, so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn’t wake up earlier & ask for milk. Besides that I kept talking to him about how he needs to sleep for longer on that day, how we are going to get through this together. He would keep staring at my face & listen attentively. Or atleast that’s what I thought:-)”

Talking about the actual surgery of her and Nakuul Mehta’s son, Jankee Parekh wrote that it was the day he turned two months. She revealed that Sufi behaved precisely like planned. The singer wrote, “He slept till the time I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. Post the surgery, when he woke up, the next whole hour I just spoke to him on how well he did, what a champ he’s been through it all & how he needs to wait just a little bit longer for milk. I was just amazed at how this boy who needs milk every 2 hours patiently waited for 7 hours in total before getting his feed. The smile on his face after he got milk was just priceless.”

She concluded her lengthy, heartfelt post by saying, “Babies are a lot more resilient than we think. They understand & sense each & everything that we feel & communicate. I truly believe my long chats with Sufi & our training helped him pass this exam with flying colours. The best gift that we can give our children is to teach them to be ‘Happy and Fearless’ inspite of all the challenges that life throws at them.”

Many of the actor’s and singer’s fans and friends also took to the comments section to share some love, support and blessing for Sufi.

We wish Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh’s son, Sufi, a speedy recovery.

