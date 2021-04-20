Ajay Devgn has dominated all the mainstream headlines as it was being said that the actor is all set to announce his web debut. While everything was a speculation until this morning, Devgn has finally put a full stop to it, as he has announced his second debut and this time in the OTT apace with Rudra The Edge Of Darkness. The actor even shared the first look of the show.

There has been gossip about Rudra the Edge Of The Darkness that is set to hit Disney Plus Hotstar in 2021 itself. Announcing the show, Ajay Devgn on his Instagram post wrote, Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials ‘Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness’. This one’s going to be ‘killer’.” Read on to know more and also do not miss the first look poster and teaser of the show.

The first look that was given out by Ajay Devgn has the actor in all-black attire. He can be seen standing with rage in his eyes. To our excitement, the actor is playing a cop yet again. Playing a cop has been the actor’s USP, and it will be fun to see what more shades of the character Ajay has to offer. The fact that the first look poster also features Mumbai’s Bandra Worli sea link in the background, is evident that the show will be set in Mumbai.

In a statement talking about Rudra The Edge Of The Darkness, Ajay Devgn said, “My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey!”

Ajay Devgn added, “What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times.”

There was also buzz that the show is a remake of Idris Elba’s hit British show Luther. What are your thoughts on Rudra The Edge Of The Darkness first look? Let us know in the comments section below.

