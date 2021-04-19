Actress Shweta Tripathi has started shooting for her upcoming web series “Escaype Live” in Benares amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country. She says through thick and thin she and the team will keep their smiles intact and make the best of every situation they are presented with.

“‘Escaype Live’, is a tech thriller. The web series follows the lives of five regular Indians frantically attempting to make something of their lives.

“My team and the entire crew of Escaype Live is extremely supportive and super careful in ensuring that all guidelines are being met with, in terms of Covid-19. Apart from the pandemic, we are also shooting in tough weather of dry heat and a soaring temperature of 40 degrees,” Shweta Tripathi said.

Shweta Tripathi added: “So we’ve all decided that even during those times when we feel too hot, we won’t crib about it. Through thick and thin, we’ll keep our smiles intact and simply make the best of every situation that we’re presented with.”

Shweta’s shoot started on Friday amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. Within a week, the team has already travelled to numerous cities such as Bhopal, Patiala and now Benares.

The earlier schedules of “Escaype Live” have already been shot in Mumbai.

