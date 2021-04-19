Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek’s camaraderie is still one of the most loved ones in the entertainment industry. Krushna until recently was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Post his exit, Sudesh just took a dig at the comedian about their separation in an Instagram post. Read to know the scoop below.

Although, both the comedians are on talking terms, time and again they tease each other on social media.

Sudesh Lehri took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Krushna Abhishek’s twins with a caption in Hindi that read, “बच्चों बड़े होकर अपने पापा कृष्णा जैसे मत बनना…अपनी जोड़ी कभी मत तोड़ना 😄😄😄 Love you 😉@krushna30 (Kids, don’t grow up to be like your dad. Never break your bond”.

Replying to Sudesh, Krushna reacted to his picture and commented, “Tode se bhi na tute yeh jodi jald he dekhegi saath mein krushna sudesh ki jodi (The Krushna-Sudesh pair will never break, and will soon be seen once again).”

Take a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, back in 2017, the rumours of ill feelings between Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri were doing the rounds on social media. Speaking about the same with SpotboyE, Lehri said, “I am surprised that such things are being written about us because we share an excellent camaraderie. We have worked together on many shows and never had any issues or differences. All this is rubbish.”

Krushna also later in an interview with a leading daily revealed, “Whatever I have learnt about comedy is because of Sudeshji. During Comedy Circus, he would get better lines than me, but I never complained. A comedy show is not run by an individual, it requires teamwork. I can’t help it if people are calling The Drama Company my show.”

Well, we do miss Krushna Abhishek & Sudesh Lehri on our television screens. We wish they could collaborate on a project together soon!

