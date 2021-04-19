Dilip Joshi has ruled the Television world for the last 13 years. The actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He’s earned massive praises and unprecedented fame over the years. But do you know the actor slammed OTT shows using abusive languages? Read on for details!

Ever since OTT has evolved, the content has drastically changed too. The biggest benefit enjoyed by these content creators has been the fact that there was no censorship for the longest time. From the raunchy scenes to cuss words, creators included it all!

But Dilip Joshi clearly wasn’t a fan of this type of content creation. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor told Sourabh Pant, “If you want to show reality, then also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath. What you cater to the audience, matters. What you see, remains with you. Do you want to create a society in which people talk only using abusive language? There is a limit for everything. If it is within limit, it is enjoyable. If it goes beyond limit, it starts troubling you.”

Dilip Joshi continued, “I can understand that you need to change with time and evolve. Lekin kya gaali dena aage badhna hai? Whatever is happening in the west, you want to do that here. The west is looking at the culture of the east. Our culture and traditions are the oldest. We have so many amazing things in our culture and without knowing that, you have to blindly follow the west. In their culture, they use the F word a lot and so it doesn’t seem unnatural in their shows and content. It’s not that here. Do you talk to your parents like that?”

Well, our Jethalal definitely had a point. But will the content creators consider? That sounds unlikely!

