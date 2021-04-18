Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is now amongst the most successful Indian sitcoms ever. But just like every other successful show, the route wasn’t that smooth for the show. The show witnessed several controversies and major cast changes. One such is of Shilpa Shinde.

For the unversed, it was Shilpa who first played Angoori in the show that started in 2015. Within a year, Shilpa had become everyone’s favourite and her catchphrase “Sahi pakde hai” was on everyone’s lips. To date, the actress is missed by her fans. Unfortunately, it was in early 2016, Shilpa left the show by accusing producer Sanjay Kohli of se*ual harassment and issues like fee hike.

Speaking about the fee hike, Shilpa Shinde once told Telly Chakkar, “Kya maanga tha maine (what did I ask for?) I worked hard for the show and my character became popular. Apni aukat dekh ke hi per-day maanga tha maine (I asked for the raise on the basis of my worth). What’s wrong in that? It was such a small issue that could have been sorted out, but they blew it out of proportion.”

Shilpa Shinde also commented on Shubhangi Atre in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She said, “She (Shubhangi) is a good copy cat. I have seen her on the show. You can make someone look and dress like Angoori, but it’s not easy to act like Angoori. She is a good actress and will definitely do well in her career if she stops imitating and does something original.”

After Shilpa’s remarks, Shubhangi too had responded while talking to TOI. She had said, “There was never a question of copying anyone. I was not playing Shubhangi Atre or Shilpa Shinde on-screen. I was essaying a character and it was written by a writer. I was enacting the lines, the mannerism that was told to me. Angoori was a character.”

