Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most-loved shows on Indian television. Be it Angoori Bhabhi, Tiwari Ji, Vibhu or Anita, all the characters are equally entertaining, and we cannot imagine the show without either of them. Talking about Shilpa Shinde, who portrayed Angoori Bhabhi’s character in the show early on, rose to fame from this popular sitcom. But, did you know how much did she charge per episode?

Well, we know that all you fans must be really curious to know what Shilpa’s charged per episode for playing this iconic character. Keep scrolling further to know all the details about it.

According to reports in ABP, Shilpa Shinde was paid only Rs. 35,000 per episode. Shocking, isn’t it? Anyway, talking about the success of Angoori’s character, she said that the credit goes to the writer of the show and not her.

We have to agree on one fact that Shilpa Shinde indeed made the character of Angoori Bhabhi come alive with her brilliant performance. She put her soul in it, and even after she quit the show, fans could not help but associate her with this character. Now, this is an achievement in itself.

In ABP News’ special show Press Conference, Shilpa also revealed why she was forced to leave the show. She said that she wanted to work in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain according to her terms and conditions, but the makers didn’t allow her.

Shilpa Shinde has quit the popular comedy show alleging that the makers “mentally tortured” her, which has prompted the production house to send a legal notice accusing her of breach of contract.

The 28-year-old actress, who played Angoori Bhabhi on the show, said the problem started when the makers asked her to sign a contract that would bar her from doing other shows.

