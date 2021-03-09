Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is amongst the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. Just like any other long-running shows, it too faced a phase of actors’ replacement. Not once but twice. Initially, Shilpa Shinde was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. Recently, Nehha Pendse stepped in to replace Saumya Tandon. Today, we’ll be revisiting the former case when Shilpa made a ‘copy cat’ remark on Shubhangi.

For the unversed, it was in 2016, when Shubhangi replaced Shilpa to play Angoori in the show. Shilpa had quit the show by claiming se*ual harassment of her by producer Sanjay Kohli.

Initially, Shubhangi Atre wasn’t much liked by loyal Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fans but eventually, they started liking her different touch to Angoori’s character. Speaking on Shubhangi’s act, Shilpa Shinde had said, “She is a good copy cat. I have seen her on the show. You can make someone look and dress like Angoori, but it’s not easy to act like Angoori. She is a good actress and will definitely do well in her career if she stops imitating and does something original,” as reported by Telly Chakkar.

Reacting to Shilpa Shinde’s remarks, Shubhangi Atre had reacted while talking with Times Of India. She said, “There was never a question of copying anyone. I was not playing Shubhangi Atre or Shilpa Shinde on-screen. I was essaying a character and it was written by a writer. I was enacting the lines, the mannerism that were told to me. Angoori was a character. When Shilpa played the role Angoori used to speak in Bhojpuri and spoke wrong English and that continued even when I stepped into the role, it will not change, it cannot as we both were playing Angoori on-screen.”

Thankfully, Shubhangi’s statement end the war of words and now, both the actresses are busy with their own stuff.

