Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 is one of the most awaited web shows across the country, and the mass popularity of the same id evident. But while the wait for the same is jarring, the most recent update had a piece of disheartening news for us in store. It was said that the second season of the show is already ready, but the makers have decided to shelve the release of the show.

Blaming the current socio-political environment, it was speculated that the makers have taken the drastic move to not release the season 2 of the show that is already ready for release. But turns out that the it isn’t true and these are just false rumours. Manoj Bajpayee has now denied the claims and has given a strong reply to them read on to know everything you should about the same.

In the reports yesterday it was said that the release of The Family Man 2 and several other shows is postponed or shelved looking at the current situation. Due to the OTT rules issued by the information and broadcasting ministry, content creators and on-demand video streaming platforms have become cautious with their upcoming releases. There were even sources that had confirmed the news.

Now as per Manoj Bajpayee’s latest tweet The Family Man 2 is very much on the track and there is no way the show is being stalled. In a tweet, he called the rumours absolute nonsense. He wrote, “Absolute nonsense !!! Quite amazed that there is not even a single name appeared to authenticate this article or news whatever you call it. BS BS BS !!!! arey bhai director se hi baat kar lo ya OTT se .bas kisi tarah ek शगूफा छोड़ना है । @rajndk @PrimeVideoIN”

Absolute nonsense !!! Quite amazed that there is not even a single name appeared to authenticate this article or news whatever you call it. BS BS BS !!!! arey bhai director se hi baat kar lo ya OTT se .bas kisi tarah ek शगूफा छोड़ना है । @rajndk @PrimeVideoIN — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 8, 2021

The Family Man 2 was set to hit the shores on February 2021 but was alter pushed to summers. Stay tuned for more information about the same.

