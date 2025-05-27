A new gritty crime drama is in production, and it brings together an interesting trio of stars. Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem promise a gripping thriller. The powerhouse trio has joined hands for an intense crime drama. The plot of the film remains confidential, but the cast has already piqued fans’ interest.

The untitled film is reportedly set in multiple locations. The trio was recently spotted shooting in Bhopal and will travel across various parts of India as filming continues through May and June. The project, which has commenced shooting, is currently under wraps in terms of details. Major information like title, director, makers, and more is kept tightly closed, yet the three-actor combination is already making waves.

The film, touted to be a gripping crime thriller, combines a unique blend of talent and energy. Insiders close to the development reveal the three actors are already creating serious buzz with their on-set chemistry. “It’s a dynamic combination. The actors are bonding really well, and the scenes are crackling with intensity. Their camaraderie is translating into great performances,” said a source from the production team.

While the plot and titles are still being kept tightly under wraps, behind-the-scenes glimpses of this refreshing new trip have already sparked a wave of excitement among fans and film enthusiasts. Their undeniable chemistry and vibrant on-set presence of Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem are fueling speculations about the film’s tone and storyline, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming projects.

