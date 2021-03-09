Divya Agarwal has achieved a lot at a very young age. The actress rose to fame with her stint in MTV Splitsvilla. She was also a part of Ace Of Space and hosts special sessions of Roadies. But one thing we never knew was that the actress has previously acted as a body double of Katrina Kaif. We bet you didn’t know that either? Read on for all the details.

Divya recently made these huge revelations in an interview. Just not Katrina, the beauty has even played an extra during Student Of The Year. She had the opportunity to even witness Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Rishi Kapoor and the team work closely.

Revealing it all in a conversation with TOI, Divya Agarwal began, “Working behind the camera was always fun for me. I love cinema and I will just be there. I worked as Katrina’s body-double in perfume and soap ad. Her height and body was very much similar to me. So it was easier for them to adjust lighting and everything. It was a crazy experience and I did that for a year.”

Divya Agarwal even added that Katrina is very restrictive on sets. Did she get a chance to speak to the actress? “No. She is a very different person on set. Once her work is done, she will straight go to her vanity. She wouldn’t chit-chat and be in her zone. There are many actors I know who are not talkative. If I enter a set, I am all over the place and be in my zone once camera is on. But it was nice, same height, same body, bada maza aata tha,” replied the former Splitsvilla contestant.

The actress worked as a background dancer along with her team during Student Of The Year.

