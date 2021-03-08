Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer that released on February 24 has been a big affair and continues to garner views on YouTube as we speak. But seems like controversies with Bhansali films has become a staple phenomenon. As per the latest buzz, the residents of Kamathipura are not happy with the teaser and have even issued a statement.

This Alia starrer film is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. The film is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s celebrates novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The movie has been in the making for a long time, and the makers chose the filmmaker’s birthday to release the trailer that has offended the people of the area. Read on to know everything you need to know about the same.

As per Bollywood Life, in a statement released by the residents from Kamathipura, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi is a ‘blatant misrepresentation’ and an attempt to malign the image of the locality. It also says that it took a lot of efforts to erase the social stigma attached to Kamathipura and the film is damaging it again.

The statement read, “The New Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is a blatant misrepresentation and an attempt to malign the 200 years of the actual history of Kamathipura. It is defamatory, shameful and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura. The residents have worked hard to erase the social stigma attached to the name of Kamathipura, and this movie is extremely damaging to the current and future generations of Kamathipura.”

It continued, “Once again a few people are looking to monetize from the suffering of others and this time the residents of Kamathipura are choosing to not suffer in silence. Hundreds of residents of Kamathipura (Youth, women, children, etc) will be gathering at the centre of Kamathipura to protest against the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. They have also previously met with various decision-makers and registered their complaint on the same.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt releases on big screens on July 30, 2021.

