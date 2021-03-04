When is anything about Brahmastra releasing? Is Brahmastra 2 going to release before Brahmastra? What will occur first – doomsday or Brahmastra’s theatrical release? Well, these are some of the many questions Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans are flooding the social-media with. Okay, we lied, a couple of the above questions are actually asked by us.

Technically we should’ve been waiting for Brahmastra 2 by now, but as they say, you can’t control destiny. Due to multiple things, this much-awaited project’s release is getting delayed for a long time now.

But, on a surprising Thursday afternoon, Alia Bhatt decided to surprise her fans. She posted a story in which she asked the question of what should her next post be about. She was pretty confident fans will ask her about Brahmastra’s latest update.

In her next three stories, she posted multiple replies by fans asking for the same. ‘Anything related to Brahmastra’, ‘your picture with Ranbir Kapoor’, ‘stills from the film’ are some replies she got. Along with these screenshots, she also wrote a message on them which read, “Okay. On popular demand. Coming up.”

Now, it wasn’t a math problem to understand that today the fans are certainly going to get some update about the film. That was the case as Alia Bhatt went ahead to post a glimpse from the sets of the film. She posted two photos with the caption, “it’s a blessing to be on this journey. & these magical boys just make everything. PS: this is jussssttt the beginning.”

Brahmastra features an ensemble cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in the lead. The other names attached to this highly anticipated film are Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia Prateik Babbar, Divyennduu Sharma and others. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan too plays a cameo in this action fantasy film.

