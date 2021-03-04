Rohan Shrestha is currently enjoying in the Maldives with rumoured girlfriend and actress Shraddha Kapoor. The Saaho actress celebrated her 34th birthday in style with family and beau at this exotic location and now, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha is breaking his silence on his son’s relationship with the actress.

Rohan and Shraddha have been dating for a while now. A while ago, their wedding rumours were also doing the rounds on social media when Shakti Kapoor set the record straight for once and for all.

Rohan Shrestha’s father, Rakesh Shrestha has finally spoken over the wedding rumours with Shraddha Kapoor with Times Of India and said, “If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as ‘My Dream’, I rarely address him as ‘Rohan’.”

That’s such a sweet thing to say, isn’t it?

Rakesh also revealed how Shraddha Kapoor’s mother Shivangi Kolhapure and Padmini Kolhapure helped him in the initial struggling days of his career and said, “When I started as a photographer, I didn’t have a studio of my own. I used to go to shoots on my bike and shoot there. And where did I eat my lunch for at least 20 days every month? In the Kolhapure household!”

Talking about son Rohan Shrestha’s work and praising, father Rakesh Shrestha said, “Rohan is doing fantastic in his professional life. I expect him to go far ahead. And you know what! He completed his studies in every possible way and only then switched over to treat the camera professionally. It wasn’t a case of tagging behind me in the studios and watching my work. And, it is this factor that’s chiefly responsible for his style of shooting pictures to be far different from mine.”

