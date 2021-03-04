There may be a handful of people who would say that they did not like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This film inspired most of us to take a road trip with our friends. Didn’t we all want to see a sequel to this film? Well, it looks like your wait is finally over but with a slight twist. Farhan Akhtar is all set to bring another road trip film but with female protagonists.

Farhan is reportedly getting back on the director’s seat ten years after Don 2 for this film. For quite some time, the actor-director had been discussing a probable version of ZNMD with female protagonists. The good news is that they have finally locked a draft that has satisfied their creative bud. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, a source close to Farhan Akhtar revealed, “While Farhan acted in ZNMD, this time around, he will be directing this yet-untitled film. It is written by him and Zoya, and though the concept of road trip remains the same, the narrative is diametrically different from what they did in the 2011 film.”

The source further revealed, “They have locked on the broad idea of this story through the lockdown.” The reports suggest that this film would go on floors by next year as Farhan Akhtar would complete his acting commitments by then.

For the unversed, he will be seen in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed Toofan and start shooting for the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahan Se Acha, by the second half of this year. Zoya, on the other hand too has locked the premise of her next directorial for the theatres, and we await more details on this at the moment.

Well, to get your excitement level higher, let us tell you that the reports state the possibility of having Alia Bhatt in the Farhan Akhtar directed film as one of the three protagonists. “He has discussed the probable collaboration with Alia, and she is definitely excited to come on board the film. More meetings will take place throughout the year, and everyone is optimistic about this association to work out,” the source added.

Apart from Alia, two more A-list actresses will join the gang. However, they are yet to decide on the names,” the source added. Even Alia has a jam-packed calendar for 2021 with shoots of Brahmastra, Gangubai, Darlings, RRR, Karan Johar’s next directorial with Ranveer Singh, among others. “Hence, they have mutually decided to collaborate on the film in 2022. Exact timelines of the shoot will be known towards the end of the year,” the source signed off.

