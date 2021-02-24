It is not often that we come across the opulence Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates. It has been 3 years since we have been waiting for him to make a comeback, specifically with Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. Turns out today is the day we get a glimpse into the world of Gangubai through the first teaser. SLB has treated his fans with a teaser of his next magnum opus on his birthday and the world of love, longing, dance and drama is alive again. Read on to know everything you need to know about the teaser, and also do not miss it below.

Starring Alia as the robust Gangubai, the film is based on one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s iconic novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film has been in the making for a long time now and has to even face the wrath of the pandemic. Originally set for September 11, 2020 release the film was pushed and it is now in February 2021 we are finally getting to witness the first glimpse of the film.

The teaser opens up with visuals of Kamithapura and a voice over explains that there is never a moonless night in the lane, and Alia Bhatt enters the frame as Gangubai and calls herself the moon.

There is no looking back from this moment. She dances, slaps people, kicks some, shows the powerful their position and empowers people to live life independently. The short teaser is the most significant insight in the world yet, and this is Sanjay Leela Bhansali experimenting and going away from his USP zone. The background score is fresh and pumps up the vibe.

The makers also confirmed the release date of the film today. Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit big screens on July 30 2020.Tell us how much did you like the teaser of the Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali film? In the comments section below for.

