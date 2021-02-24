Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga has been one of the most awaited films of the past year but faced the pandemic’s wrath. The anticipation around the film is high, and rightly so, John Abraham is all set to reprise his gangster avatar, and Emraan Hashmi is the cop on his chase. Yesterday the makers announced the teaser for the film will be released today and this morning we have all woken up to a Mumbai of yore already. The teaser is out and below is all you need to know about the same.

Mumbai Saga is Sanjay’s comeback to his USP genre after 8 long years. The film is an ensemble drama starring John, Emraan, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy in pivotal parts. Gupta had already confirmed that the movie is made for a theatrical experience and he has lived up to the promise. The teaser is out and below us the teaser and more about it.

The first teaser after the multiple glimpses that came out feature John Abraham as the dreaded gangster and Emraan Hashmi, a righteous cop in the centre of it all. It is a chase between these two that make the main plot of the story. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Suniel Shetty, who looks dapper in a villainous avatar. The teaser’s vibe is more of the Mumbai of yore when gangsters reigned over it and had control of the city. The looks of the actors are also reminiscent of the era they are set in.

Sharing the Mumbai Saga teaser on his verified Twitter handle, John Abraham wrote, “When Bombay wasn’t Mumbai, And violence ruled the streets! Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year.#MumbaiSaga, in Cinemas on 19th March.”

Catch the teaser right here:

Meanwhile, while announcing the theatrical release of Mumbai Saga, Sanjay Gupta wrote, “#MUMBAISAGA We are in the thick of final edits, VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading & final sound mixing. Every day with every moment my team & I feel only one common emotion… MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It’s been solely & single-heartedly made for the big screen experience!”

Mumbai Saga hits big screens on March 19. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

