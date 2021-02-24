It’s almost two decades since actor Emraan Hashmi entered the Bollywood film industry. While he debuted as an assistant director with Raaz (2002), he gained immense fame and popularity with films like Murder, Zeher, Gangster and more.

Advertisement

Despite being relevant in the industry for years, we hardly ever see the actor mingle with others. And now, during a electronic talk show, Emraan opened up about the reason behind it. From speaking about the fakeness present in Bollywood to the reason behind maintaining a distance, read on to know what he said.

Advertisement

While in conversation to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Emraan Hashmi said fakeness is present and there is no two ways about it. He stated, “Aisa toh hai (This is a fact). There are no two ways about it. That is the truth of our industry. But it is not just because of that. I think a person’s life should be more than just their profession.”

Elaborating on the same, Emraan Hashmi revealed it is his friends, the ones he has known for years and have nothing to do with the film industry, that help him stay grounded. He also said his family keeps him rooted, while adding that he cherishes their criticism.

He also added that distancing himself from the film industry after spending hours on set helps him maintain his sanity.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The teaser of the film, releasing on March 19, was unveiled a while ago. This gangster flick also stars John Abraham, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and Amole Gupte.

Post this, the Murder actor will feature alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Rumi Jafry’s Chehre. The film also stars Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav and will release on April 30.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Flirted With Ranbir Kapoor At The Age Of 12? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Thought So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube